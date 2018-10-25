Flip flop socks are here for people who refuse to admit summer is over

We understand: As cold weather approaches, it can be tough to finally admit it’s time to pack up your favorite pair of flip flops for the season. But for those who just simply are not ready to give in, allow us to introduce you to flip flop socks.

These hand-knitted bad boys, available all over Etsy, are specifically designed to wear with flip flops, with an open heel and toe.

Etsy/OffTheHookbyJulie

Etsy/KnitKnotSpace

Now, if you think anyone who would wear these is out of their mind, consider the practical possibilities. Getting a pedicure? Throw on these open-toed socks to prevent your feet from freezing during the 10-foot walk to the car. Avid yogi? The open heel lets you master various poses without slipping or getting cold feet.

Etsy/luludress

Of course, they’re also ideal for activities like, oh, dancing around the house to Christmas songs.