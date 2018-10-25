‘Gold digging’ dog pretends to be stray, scams McDonald’s customers out of burgers

(The post linked below features graphic language.)

A dog in Oklahoma is accused of pretending to be a stray so people will give her McDonald’s hamburgers.

Betsy Reyes, of Oklahoma City, says her dog, Princess, sneaks out in the dead of night to sit outside McDonald’s. A viral post proving her dog’s “gold diggin'” ways has gone viral, being shared more than 270,000 times.

“If you see my dog at the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat a– because she don’t know how to act and be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night. She’s not even a stray dog. She’s just a gold diggin a– b—- that be acting like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her and feed her burgers,” the post reads.

Reyes also shared a video of some poor McDonald’s customer giving into Princess’ scheme, throwing food out the window for her.

While her owner may not be amused, the internet has fallen in love with Princess and her “gold diggin'” ways.