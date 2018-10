PSHS Theatre Company and Boo2Bullying Share the Effects of Bullying

The Palm Springs high school theatre company and Boo2Bullying organization are reaching out to 9th through 11th graders about the effects of bullying.

During the month of October, the two groups are featuring survivors of bullying. These stories and a 20-minute play are aimed at preventing cyberbullying and educating the youth about how to be more than just a bystander.

For more information about this program and others that are available visit boo2bullying.org.