Super Heroes Hit El Paseo for Annual Golf Cart Parade

Locals and visitors lined the street of El Paseo Sunday for the 54th year at Sunday’s Golf Cart Parade.

This year’s theme being “Celebrating our Super Heroes.” A perfect time to honor law enforcement or other heroes. One family showing up as “Team Truman” for their nephew fighting cancer.

The parade included costumes, marching bands, dance teams and fake snow for the hot temperatures.

Golf carts hit the streets Sunday October, 28 at the El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert at 12 p.m.