‘Hero’ dad eating with sons kills masked man who opened fire inside McDonald’s

Birmingham police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that took place at an Alabama McDonald’s on Saturday night.

Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the manager of the restaurant was unlocking the door so the man and his two sons could leave the restaurant when a masked man entered and opened fire. The father also had a gun and returned fire. The masked gunman was shot as were the father and one of his sons. The father and son have non-life-threatening injuries.

Shelton said investigators are not clear whether the masked man was robbing the store or targeting someone in the business.

Shelton said, “Things like this are difficult for both families. The gentleman who unfortunately lost his life, the teenage boy who is in the hospital recovering from his injuries and the father who is also recovering from his injuries. It’s not easy being a father and watching your child get injured, get hurt like that. It’s a really heart-wrenching experience.”

Based on the preliminary information, the father won’t face any charges.

Employee Markus Washington told WBRC that he hid in the freezer Saturday when he heard the gunfire begin.

“I was making two quarter-pounders and heard three shots ring, and then exchange of gunfire, two more,” said Washington. “All we hear is like different gunfire, so in my mind, I’m imagining everybody is dead. He’s looking for us.”

Washington said he is thankful the father was there and returned fire.

“He’s my hero,” he said. “Because I can only imagine how it would’ve went if he wasn’t armed. We might not be here having this interview.”