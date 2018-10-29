Palm Springs Walk of the Stars to Honor Wayne Newton with 426th Star

Walk of the Stars Palm Springs will honor legendary Entertainer, Actor and Humanitarian Wayne Newton with the 426th Star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs.

The Star will be unveiled on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive. Newton’s Star is sponsored by the Brinton Family.

The Star Dedication Ceremony is open to the public. “Honoring Wayne Newton is an amazing way to kick-off the new Walk of Stars season. We are excited to be a part of the celebration.” said Nona Watson, CEO Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. “I am thrilled to be honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars!

The iconic and beautiful city of Palm Springs has such legendary Hollywood history and to be included in the company of such entertainment luminaries as Elvis, Frank, and Marilyn, among so many others, is indeed exciting!

This is a prestigious honor that I will truly cherish the rest of my life and thank everyone for the unanimous vote!” said Wayne Newton. “I look forward to seeing everyone there on Nov. 9th.”

Known as Mr. Las Vegas, Newton continues to entertain with performances of his favorite hits, showbiz stories, and candid conversation with questions from the audience at Wayne’s Up Close and Personal show in Las Vegas.

To learn more visit waynenewton.com. For more information, contact nwatson@pschamber.org or call the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce at (760) 325-1577.

Since 1992, the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs has honored over 400 celebrities and local personalities on one of the world’s most famous sidewalks.