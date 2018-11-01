Cars, Stars and Rock N Roll Festival Begins in Indio

The four-day Cars, Stars and Rock N’ Roll festival in Indio, set to feature more than 250 cars available for auction, a bevy of live musical performances, and the Indio California State BBQ Championship, begins Thursday with a VIP gala event and charity auction.

Thursday night’s event kicks off the inaugural outdoor festival, set through Sunday at the Big Rock Pub in Indio.

Music performances will be held across 15 acres of the Indian Springs Golf Club, with headlining acts The Motels, The Georgia Satellites, and Count’s 77, featuring Danny `the Count’ Koker of the History Channel’s “Counting Cars.”

Along with Koker, celebrities set to appear include Dan and Laura Dotson of “Storage Wars,” Catherine Bach, the original Daisy Duke from “The Dukes of Hazzard,” Courtney Hansen of “Overhaulin’,” Horny Mike of “Counting Cars,” Rachel De Barros of “All Girls Garage,” Brett `The Schwag’ Wagner of “Pass Time” and “Monster Garage,” and Mark Towle of “Gotham Garage.”

The Collector Car Auction will feature more than 250 vehicles available for auction, with proceeds benefiting Desert Cancer Foundation. Classic cars will also be on display Sunday for the “Rock the Ride” car show.

Grill masters will take part Saturday and Sunday in the Indio California State BBQ Championship, with more than 40 entries competing for an $18,000 cash purse.

Three-day general admission tickets for $55 or one-day tickets for $20 remain available at thebigrockpub.com.