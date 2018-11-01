‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: 3-year-old girl shot in the head during road rage incident

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding the person who shot a 3-year-old girl during a road rage incident.

Detectives are hoping the public will recognize a newer model, dark colored sedan with a blinking front turn signal, typically found in European cars.

“We definitely have that driver’s side blinker, that turn indicator, in the front fender. We are going to have some damage, perhaps minor, on passenger side of the vehicle that we are looking for,” says Sgt. Joe Norkus, of the Port St. Lucie Police Deptartment.

Police believe the car was involved in a road rage incident over the weekend that left 3-year-old Preslie Jean with a gunshot wound to her head. Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.

TC Palm reports the incident occurred as Preslie’s father drove a pickup truck. Preslie’s 7-year-old brother, Braeden, also was in the vehicle, police said.

Norkus said “something very innocuous escalated” and the pickup and the dark sedan turned down another road.

“On that street, we ended up having two vehicles end up coming in contact with each other,” Norkus said. “We have a gunshot that went into the truck.”

Preslie’s mother, who declined to give her name, made an emotional plea Wednesday for information.

“Whoever knows anything, please come forward, my baby didn’t deserve this,” says Preslie’s mother.

Instead of going trick-or-treating, Preslie is in a medically induced coma to give her brain time to rest and heal.

“Everybody’s kids are out there tonight celebrating Halloween, and trick-or-treating, and my daughter’s laying in a hospital bed, in an induced coma, and she wanted to be Ariel and walk around and celebrate too,” says Preslie’s mother.

She continued to say her daughter is “filled with life and love.”

“She loves to sing and dance, and I’ve never met another kid like her,” Preslie’s mother said. “She’s just so filled with life, and seeing her not dancing around and running around and singing and being crazy is the hardest thing.”

Crime stoppers is offering a reward for an arrest and ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in this case.

Sgt. Darin Howie said police want to hear from the other person involved.

“There’s two sides, three sides to every story,” he said. “I believe this person knows what has happened.”