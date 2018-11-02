Stabbing in Fontana Leaves 3-Year-Old Dead, Mother Hospitalized

A woman and her 3-year-old son were violently stabbed in Fontana Thursday night, allegedly by the mother’s brother.

Fontana detectives arrived at the scene on Tobarra Road after a disturbance call and found the mother and boy suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Family members and friends arrived at the home and remained in shock at what had happened. A family friend said he saw the boy on the floor as paramedics were providing CPR on him.

“There were no issues, this is a happy family,” he said. “We don’t understand what could have caused this, we don’t understand why this happened today.”

He also said he saw the child’s uncle, Saul Franco, 20, being detained by police. Fontana Police Department later confirmed Franco was arrested after being located a short distance away from the home.

Neighbor Angel Moreno said situations like this don’t happen in the area. “Nothing happens here,” he said. “You don’t expect that here. Just knowing someone died, plus just seeing a little kid..It’s hard.”

The mother and the child were taken to a hospital where the 3-year-old later died.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy will determine the cause of the child’s death.