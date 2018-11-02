Still have your Beanie Babies? These 20 can make you rich

News Staff

If you collected Beanie Babies and kept them in pristine condition (little heart-shaped tags still attached; inside tiny clear plastic boxes where dirt and annoying little brothers couldn’t reach them) then you could be sitting on basically a winning lottery ticket. Congrats! Here are some of the priciest collectible Beanie Babies on the market (read: eBay) right now to help you get started on your new lucrative Beanie Baby reselling empire.

“Large” Wallace and his Squad

Current Price on eBay: $680,000.00

This rare large-sized “Wallace” and his friends, two regular-sized Wallaces and Cashew and Huggy will set an extremely enthusiastic collector back nearly $1M.

Princess Bear

Current Price on eBay: $675,000.00

The 1997 Princess Bear was dedicated to Princess Diana. And according this lucky, about-to-be-rich eBay seller she’s “undoubtedly the RAREST of all Beanies and Princess Bears!” Cool!

“Large” Ariel and 9″ friends, Issy, Ariel and Peanut

Current Price on eBay: $578,000.00

Ariel was reportedly introduced in 2000 as a tribute to a 7-year-old child who passed away following complications from AIDS. This large and regular-sized Ariel pair, along with Issy and Peanut, is up for eBay grabs for over half a million dollars.

15-inch Peace bear and 9-inch Peace, Ringo and Bones

Current Price on eBay: $358,000.00

This extra-large psychedelic Peace beanie baby will deliver extra-good vibes if you manage to sell him and his friends for the going rate of over $300,000.

Bubbles

Current Price on eBay: $176,000.00

Is there a cuter name than Bubbles? Is there anything cuter than earning over $100,000 — which is how much this guy is going for on eBay — for a retired stuffed fish? There is not.

Hippity

Current Price on eBay: $49,999.99

This Hippity is going for roughly a year of college tuition. Here is a video of how to appraise your Hippity plush.

Patti the Platypus

Current Price on eBay: $19,500.00

Apparently, magenta-colored Pattis are the most sought-after Patti because magenta is the first color she/he/it ever appeared in. The other colors are fuchsia, maroon and raspberry … which are pretty similar to magenta.

Blackie the Bear

Current Price on eBay: $49,999.00

This is one of those Beanie Babies whose value depends on what “generation” it’s from.

Valentino

Current Price on eBay: $42,299.00

The most expensive Valentino bears are the rare ones with the misspelled tags. Thanks for nothing, spell-check!

Claude the Crab

Current Price on eBay: $30,000.00

The only Beanie Baby reportedly with a poem dedicated to his name: “Claude the crab paints by the sea; A famous artist he hopes to be; But the tide came in and his paints fell; Now his art is on his shell!” Priceless, no?

Seaweed

Current Price on eBay: $30,000.00

This adorable otter boasts “four errors” — and that’s what makes it so valuable. Misspellings, tag inconsistencies and factory errors could mean big bucks for this seller.

Jake

Current Price on eBay: $19,000.00

More tag errors on this adorable duck means quite a big bill. Get it?

Hope

Current Price on eBay: $15,000.00

We can imagine the sellers of these rare Beabie Babies are doing a similar pose!

Britannia The Bear

Current Price on eBay: $13,995.00

This unopened rare find that was part of a McDonald’s partnership has, you guessed it, several errors on its tag and box that make it worth over $10,000.

Halo

Current Price on eBay: $13,500.00

If you have a Halo bear like this one, which has “a rare white star instead of the yellow star!” then maybe you can earn $13,500, too.

Pouch

Current Price on eBay: $10,000.00

A good chunk of change could be in that pouch.

Holiday Teddy

Current Price on eBay: $10,000.00

This pre-owned holiday bear has tag and “tush tag” errors.

Snort

Current Price on eBay: $7,500.00

Another rare plush with errors.

Gobbles

Current Price on eBay: $6,667.00

Have a happy Thanksgiving by selling Gobbles and booking a nice beach vacation instead of a turkey dinner.

Spangle

Current Price on eBay: $1,289.99

While this bear may not enable you to get that sportscar you’ve always dreamed of, it’s still worth a pretty patriotic penny!

