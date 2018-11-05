Border Patrol Utilizes New Immobilization Device to Stop Fleeing Vehicle

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station on Sunday were the first ever within the United States Border Patrol to use an innovated vehicle immobilization device to stop a smuggling vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m., when agents assigned to Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) at the Calexico station, received a citizens call reporting suspicious behavior near Gordon’s Well exit and Interstate 8 involving a yellow PT Cruiser.

Agents responded to the area and witnessed a vehicle matching the description driving eastbound on interstate 8. The vehicle then drove across the median and began to travel westbound. Agents attempted to perform a vehicle stop but the vehicle failed to yield. Additional agents responded with a vehicle immobilization device known as a “Grappler”.

After a short pursuit, the Grappler successfully stopped the PT Cruiser without further incident.

Inside the vehicle, agents identified the driver as a 20-year-old male Border Crossing Card holder, and the front passenger as a 17-year-old female United States citizen. In the back of the vehicle, agents discovered four Mexican citizens, all without the proper documentation to enter or remain in the United States.

The driver and passenger will be held in custody pending criminal prosecution.

The four Mexican citizens will be held as material witnesses. The use of this new version of vehicle immobilization device was the first recorded within the United States Border Patrol. To understand how the Grappler functions, check out this video link: http://bit.ly/2SPnpER