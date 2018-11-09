Murder, Torture, Assault Charges Filed Against Banning Man in Daughter’s Death

Charges of murder, torture and assault on a child were filed Friday against a 35-year-old Banning man accused in the death of his 2- year-old daughter, who died at a hospital just days after she came into his care.

Dany Vidaury’s daughter, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, died Tuesday at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital of “severe head and body trauma,” according to Banning police, who said the tot had “head injuries and bruising throughout her body.”

Officers were summoned to the hospital at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, where they were informed by a hospital employee that the girl was not breathing, according to Banning police, who said Vidaury had been “the sole caretaker and person in contact with the 2-year old” beginning Nov. 1.

Viduary was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $290,000 bail.

“The father was essentially uncooperative with us,” Banning police Sgt. Mike Bennett told NBC4 earlier this week. “Wouldn’t give us information about the baby, wouldn’t give us information about the mother of the child. We have evidence to show when the child left the mother, (she) was in a good state, had no injuries. Here we are five, six days later, and the child, obviously, got injuries that resulted in her death.”

According to Channel 4, the girl’s mother said Vidaury, who is her ex- boyfriend, was recently granted partial custody and it was the first time the child had been alone with him.