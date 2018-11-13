Billboard For Murdered Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Erected In Palm Springs

After the investigation into Ramon Diaz’s death went cold his family, friends and the investigator now leading the effort to find his killers urged tipsters to call an information hotline. Now a billboard announcing a $10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible will be seen by anyone driving by Dinah Shore and Crossley Road.

“Someone knows something. Just please. Please help us to find who did this to my husband,” said Mari Diaz, the victim’s widow.

“I just appeal to the public, anybody, if they know something, to please say something. And not just for our family but for the benefit of the whole community,” said Juan Perez Chica, the victim’s uncle.

The billboard was donated by Lamar as a favor to the family of Ramon Diaz. It’s location, just down the street from where Diaz worked as a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, is no accident.

“Strategy-wise, it’s a great location. Very good chance that the individuals who executed Ramon travel this road all the time. And even more importantly, people who know who did this,” said private investigator Luis Bolanos.

Bolanos says law enforcement has had success in the past with billboards of this nature. As the holidays quickly approach, the hope is that the hearts of those who have information will be softened.

“Any type of clue, for as meaningless as people may think. It might be crucial,” said Elsa Perez Chica, the victim’s aunt.

Police officers were dispatched at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday, March 28th to the 31300 block of Whispering Palms Trail, where Diaz was found “suffering from trauma to the body,” according to Cathedral City Police Department officials

Diaz was taken to a hospital where he later died.