‘MAGA building blocks’ for sale encourages kids to ‘build the wall’

A new kids toy is causing some controversy after the announcement of its release – and it hasn’t even been shipped out yet.

Conservative gift retailer Keep And Bear recently launched its brand new line of toys: MAGA building blocks.

The Lego knock-offs, which encourage anyone ages 5 and up to “Build the Wall,” comes with more than 100 pieces “including President Trump in a MAGA hard hat!”

The set costs $29.95 and is available for pre-order. Shipping starts Nov. 23.

According to the toy’s description, here’s the idea behind the blocks: “A mob of 10,000 Central American migrants is marching through Mexico and heading toward El Paso, Texas. Mexican border agents attempted to stop them at the Mexican border, but to no avail.”

The site says, “this toy makes a great Christmas gift for your kids and grandkids!”

The online merchant first launched in 2016 as the marketing brainchild for “Keep And Bear: The Movie,” a documentary that theorizes “gun ownership is more than a Constitutional right.”

It touts having “the largest selection of Trump gifts” from T-shirts and bumper stickers to Bibles, DVDs and “patriotic novelty items.”

“All items support and celebrate God and Country,” according to the website.