Authorities Release Name of Senior Citizen Killed in Palm Desert Crash

Authorities Thursday released the name of a senior citizen who was killed in a two-vehicle head- on crash in Palm Desert last week.

Jorn Winther, 88, of Sherman Oaks, was killed in an 11:30 a.m. Friday crash near the intersection of Cook Street and Santa Fe Trail.

A vehicle heading south on Cook Street “suddenly drove into the northbound lanes” and crashed into another vehicle, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Rod LaBrecque.

Winther died at the scene, while the other involved driver was uninjured, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was not clear if Winther was driving the car that veered into opposing traffic.

The sheriff’s department, which was overseeing the investigation into the cause of the crash, said it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Officer Potter from the sheriff’s traffic team at (760) 836-1600.