Mother Claims Son Called Her Saying He Killed Someone After Deadly Watts Shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Watts home Sunday morning that was followed by an officer-involved shooting and left one person dead and “several individuals” taken to local hospitals, a police officer said.

Officers were dispatched at 5:40 a.m. to 95th Street and Defiance Avenue on a report that a person was shot, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

An officer-involved shooting occurred at the location and “several individuals” have been taken to local hospitals, Lopez said, adding that he had no other immediate information.

Paramedics were dispatched to the location at 5:40 a.m. and had five patients, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was pronounced dead on arrival, and three other people — between the ages of 30 and 60 — were critically injured. A 5-year-old minor suffered non-life threatening injuries, Stewart said.