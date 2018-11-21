Agua Caliente Band Of Cahuilla Indians Donate Thanksgiving Dinners To Angel View Residents

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians are making sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving as chefs prepare to serve around 2,000 people, including free dinners for residents of Angel View.

More than 75 pounds of chestnut sage stuffing, 80 gallons of house-made orange, cinnamon cranberry sauce and 200 whole turkeys.

“Plus another 600 pounds of boneless turkey that we do throughout the property, two hundred and fifty gallons of turkey giblet gravy done from scratch,” said Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Executive Chef Leanna Kamekona.

That’s not all. If turkey isn’t your thing, they’ve got other options.

“We have roasted lamb, roasted prime rib and all the fixings that goes along with a feat,” said Kamekona.

Don’t forget the 620 pumpkin pies.

“We start the actual prep three days out from Thanksgiving,” Kamekona said

Kieran Fleming, the executive chef for Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs, was also in the kitchen helping to prepare several full thanksgiving dinners for residents of Angel View. All courtesy of the the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

“It’s really rewarding to have that opportunity. And it’s great that the tribe affords us that. They are really behind helping the community,” said Fleming.

“It’s an honor for us to do that for our community. We are also very grateful for that we have an amazing team,” said Kamekona.

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner for more than fifteen hundred people is no easy task, but experience goes a long way.

“I have well seasoned staff and we’ve all been through this before and we know what it’s like,” said Fleming.