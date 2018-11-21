Man And Woman Arrested Following Cathedral City Pursuit, Crash

An armed man and woman suspected of leading police on a predawn pursuit from Cathedral City into Palm Springs — where they collided and injured another driver — were arrested Wednesday.

Nicole Guzman, 34, and Manuel Montenegro, 20, both of Cathedral City, were arrested for their alleged roles in a chase that began at 3:38 a.m. near the intersection of Avenida La Paloma and Ramon Road in Cathedral City.

While at that intersection, a police officer reportedly “observed two vehicles in the middle of the roadway with no headlights activated and noticed people exiting and entering the vehicles.”

The officer stopped both vehicles, but one of them sped off, triggering a chase westbound on Ramon Road into Palm Springs. Minutes later, the fleeing vehicle crashed and injured another driver at the intersection of Calle Encilia and Ramon Road, according to police.

The two suspects then allegedly bailed on foot, and officers caught up with Guzman. Montenegro, who police say was driving the vehicle, was initially able to get away; however, Cathedral City police and members of the Post Release Accountability Compliance Team were able to apprehend him at an unspecified location.

Police said both suspects have priors and the woman was a parolee.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm pistol, according to police.

The other driver who was struck during the chase was hospitalized with minor injuries, Cathedral City police said.