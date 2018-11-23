Thousands Of Visitors Flood The Tramway

While many people wake up early to go Black Friday shopping, thousands of people decided to skip the lines at the mall and get in line at the Tram. The lines were outrageous. People poured in from all part of the world; and even though the wait-time was long, people were patient, as the only deal they were looking to score was catching an amazing view of the Coachella Valley.

“Welcome to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway!”

A phrase that could be heard all day up at the Palm Spring Aerial Tramway.

Crowds flooded the Tram on Black Friday.

“There’s a bit of a wait,like two hours,” said Michael Nielsen, a visitor who brought his family to the Tram.

Cars were at a standstill waiting to get in, but this didn’t discourage the Nielsen family, who came to visit Palm Springs all the way from Northern California.

“We are looking for something to do outside with our kids today,” Heidi Nielsen, Michael’s wife, told NBC Palm Springs.

The family wanted to do something that did not involve shopping.

“Again you can go shopping any time of the year 365 days but you can’t go up to the tram, so we wanted to go up and make some good memories,” said Michael.

Which means, the only thing they’re spending today is quality time with their family. The Nielsen’s have four boys, Austin, Jack, David, Henry. The boys told NBC Palm Springs that they were excited to spend a day outdoors, looking at animals and the view of the Coachella Valley.

Greg Purdy, who is a part of the Tramway staff says there are many things for visitors to do while they are there.

“There are a lot of things for people to do at the Tram, whether there are families or individuals. They can go hiking, or dine, or most people are here to see the view though.”

All in all, the Nielsen’s are excited to visit one of California’s signature locations and be able to spend quality time with their family.

“The views, the thrill of being up that high and how excited the kids will be I think,” added Heidi.

Although the fire in Chino Canyon forced the Tramway to close Thanksgiving Day, staff up there says that they will have served over 3,000 people by the end of the day.