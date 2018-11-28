Holy Cow! Huge Steer Too Beefy to Become Burgers Goes Viral

Knickers the steer is huge on the internet — for being huge.
The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many proclamations of “Holy Cow!” after photos surfaced of the 194-centimeter (6-foot-4-inch) steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown cattle in Western Australia state.
Owner Geoff Pearson said Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse.
“We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind,” Pearson said.
Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons.
Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, 7-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.
The sizable steer had Twitter users enthralled, including Chrissy Teigen, who wrote, “this is why I buy internet on flights.”
The bull that has to be seen to be believed. It’s no optical illusion, Knickers the steer is enormous, with a standing height of almost two metres and weighing close to one and half tonnes. #BigBull#TTAdelaidepic.twitter.com/gSsrfgS7Sq
— TodayTonightAdelaide (@TodayTonightSA) November 27, 2018
So……. you’re saying the steaks are high.
— Tom Prestigiacomo (@prestotom) November 27, 2018
There are absolute units looking at this guy thinking “look at this absolute unit”. https://t.co/tZv8ds1oPX
— Scott Jordan Harris (@ScottFilmCritic) November 27, 2018
Damn that is one huge cow. this is why I buy internet on flights. I almost saw that 6 hours after you guys did
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 28, 2018