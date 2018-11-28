Women sleep better with dogs by their side, study shows

A new study shows women who share their bed with their dog get a better night’s sleep compared to women who sleep with a cat or another human by their side.

Researchers recently surveyed nearly 1,000 women in the United States so they could study the impact pets have on sleep quality.

Fifty-five percent of women who took part in the survey said they share their bed with a least one dog. Thirty-one percent said they share with at least one cat. Fifty-seven percent said they sleep beside a human partner.

The women who sleep with dogs in their bed reported stronger feelings of comfort and security. Dog owners also reported earlier bedtimes and wake-up times than those who have cats but no dogs.

The study indicates dogs also don’t disturb sleep as much. Cats who sleep in their owner’s bed are reportedly just as disruptive as human partners.

The study was published this month in the Journal of the International Society of Anthrozoology.