Friday Night Lights: Jack Howard Wins Highlight of the Year

Xavier Prep defensive end Jack Howard wins the Friday Night Lights Highlight of the Year. Howard received 78 percent of the votes to win the title.

The sophomore came up big for the Saints against Banning in the high schools first-ever football play-off game. Howard recovered a tipped ball by the Broncos to score a touchdown. The Saints won 39-30 and marched on all the way to the CIF-SS Division 12 semifinal, falling to Linfield Christian 57-13.

Xavier Prep finished 7-6 overall to go down as the best season in program history.