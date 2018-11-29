Idyllwild Braces For Heavy Rain

A winter storm is bringing rain and low visibility to mountain communities, but it’s weather the Idyllwild community is used to.

“This kind of weather is fantastic I love it,” says President of The Living Free Animal Sanctuary Randall Harris.

He says most of the animals don’t mind a few showers, except for the domestic horses. “Domestic ones, you’ll see have blankets on them because their sissies laughter.”

But before any of them could enjoy the rain, there was lots of preparation. Harris says, “we started working right after the fire. We started working clearing all that debris.”

Because the Cranston Fire burned so much in its path, the people who live up in Idyllwild aren’t concerned about the light showers, but rather the heavy rainfall which could cause destructive mudslides.

“We had fire on all three sides so we could easily be caught here for a while. If it rained hard enough,” says Harris.

Facilities Manager at Living Free Ray Barmore helped prep the property ahead of the storm.

He says, “we work up berms, we cut culverts, we just direct the water. We watch where its going to come and you direct it to what’s going to do the least amount of damage.”

But if the rain does cause damage, Barmore says, “we’re ready to stay here if we have to for a week or so.”

And they’ll do it with a positive outlook. “Takes all the dust out of the air, the trees get fresh, you lose all the negative ions and you feel real good.”