Palm Springs Police Hosting “Stuff the Bearcat” Donation Event

The Palm Springs Police Department will be collecting donations throughout Thursday to benefit three charitable organizations in the Coachella Valley.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the department’s “Stuff the Bearcat” event will accept donations of toiletries and other items for personal hygiene at the Palm Springs Walmart, 5601 E. Ramon Road.

Donations will benefit the Mizell Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and The Well in the Desert.

Examples of items being sought include lotion, body wash, razors, shaving cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste, underwear, toilet paper, blankets, t-shirts, shoes, socks, shampoo and conditioner, soap, deodorant and blankets.

Event organizers ask that donors refrain from giving just travel-size items.