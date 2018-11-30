Palm Springs Bans Bird Scooters Until Public Can Weigh In

Bird scooters will not be allowed to operate in Palm Springs until city residents have a chance to weigh in, the City Council decided Thursday evening.

The City Council met in closed session Thursday evening and directed City Attorney Edward Kotkin to notify Bird that the company must cease and desist operations in Palm Springs within 24 hours and remove all scooters, until the city has an opportunity to consult the public on this issue, according to Amy Blaisdell, Palm Springs’ communications director.

If Bird fails to comply, City Manager David H. Ready has been directed by the City Council to confiscate and store the scooters as expeditiously as possible under the city’s existing ordinances, Blaisdell said.

