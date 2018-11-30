Man Fatally Struck While Walking on Indio Freeway

A man was struck and killed Friday while walking along Interstate 10 in Indio.

Frederick Guerra, 41, of Indio, was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, east of Golf Center Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jackie Quintero.

Guerra was walking in the slow lane at the time — why was unclear, she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Quintero said the driver, 43-year-old Mecca resident Mario Carbajal, was not impaired.