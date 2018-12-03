Terminally ill 14-year-old wants to get as many Christmas cards as he can

A Pennsylvania teen with terminal cancer is hoping to receive Christmas cards from around the world.

Maddox Hyde, a 14-year-old eighth-grader from DuBois, Pennsylvania, has neuroblastoma, or cancer of the the adrenal glands, the Centre Daily Times reported.

He was first diagnosed eight years ago and went into remission twice over the years, until his most recent diagnosis became terminal.

Now in hospice care, he likely only has weeks or months to live.

But Maddox continues to attend school despite his prognosis.

“He’s a kid that wants to come to school to be with his friends and be part of what we do here,” said Darren Hack, DuBois Area Middle School principal, to the Centre Daily Times. “He’s taught our kids a lot. … He’s a kid that wants to come to school and fights to get here and that’s something we don’t see a lot of.”

Cards can be sent to the following address: 333 Ohio St., Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.

He’s also raising money for the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, where donations can be accepted.