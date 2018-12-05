PETA asks people to stop using ‘anti-animal language,’ including common phrases

PETA is asking people to stop using common phrases like “bring home the bacon,” claiming that it is anti-animal language that trivializes cruelty to animals.

On Tuesday, PETA tweeted advice on how people can remove “speciesism” from daily conversations. It included suggested replacement phrases for common phrases that the organization says are harmful.

Instead of saying “bring home the bacon,” the organization suggests using the phrase “bring home the bagels.”

They also say people should stop saying “kill two birds with one stone,” and say “feed two birds with one scone” instead.

Other common phrases that PETA says should no longer be used include “be the guinea pig,” “beat a dead horse” and “take the bull by the horns.” Those phrases should be replaced with “be the test tube,” feed a fed horse” and “take the flower by the thorns,” the organization says.

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA: Bringing Home the Bagels Since 1980 (@peta) December 4, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, PETA compared the “anti-animal” language to racist and homophobic language.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” the tweet said.

Most people responding to the tweets are calling the suggestions ridiculous.