Woman accused of pouring hot grease on victim during argument

An Ohio woman was arrested after she allegedly poured hot grease on another woman during an argument.

WLWT reports Charlene Thompson, 61, of Cincinnati was arrested on a charge of felonious assault and booked into the county jail.

Authorities say Thompson was involved in an altercation with another woman and poured hot grease on her. The woman suffered severe burns on her back and arm. Her current condition was not disclosed.