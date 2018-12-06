Graffiti Makes Shooting Threat, Uses Swastika at CSU Northridge

Graffiti discovered in a bathroom Wednesday on the campus of Cal State University Northridge seemingly threatened a school shooting at Sierra Hall on Dec. 12, 2018.

NBC4 obtained a photo of the graffiti that also featured a swastika, which is a symbol most commonly associated with Nazi and white supremacist groups.

Cal State Northridge issued a statement in response to the graffiti:

“CSUN is aware of the hateful and offensive graffiti in Sierra Hall. CSUN Police are investigating this use of hateful language and symbols and threat against our community. We are working to remove this offensive graffiti immediately. CSUN condemns this graffiti in the strongest possible terms.”

CSUN recently had a similar incident, according to CSUN Police Chief Anne Glavin.

“Late last week, we had similar hate language in this same building,” Glavin said. “I want our community to know that Police Services is investigating, and we have stepped up patrols on campus.

“I am asking our community to be very vigilant and to report any and all hate language you see, including symbols, threats, etc. If you see any concerning suspicious behavior, please report it to our 911 center.”

The graffiti was discovered in the mens’ bathroom at Sierra Hall.