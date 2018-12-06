Southwest Plane Rolls Off the End of Runway at Burbank Airport

A Southwest Airlines plane rolled off the end of a runway while landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport from Oakland Thursday morning.

Southwest Airlines Flight 278 rolled off the end of Runway 8 while landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were immediately reported among the 117 people on board.

The plane was stopped by the Engineered Material Arresting System, designed to stop an aircraft that goes off the end of a runway.

Emergency slides were deployed for evacuation of the passengers.

The plane landed during a heavy rain downpour.