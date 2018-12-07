Man Charged With Pushing Pedestrian Who Was Hit by Truck

A transient was charged Friday with attempted murder for allegedly pushing a man into a downtown Los Angeles street, where he was struck by a box truck, and also accosting two women.

Prosecutors are asking that bail be set at $1.09 million for Garrett Joseph Boldt, 41, who is also charged with attacks on two other people this week in downtown Los Angeles.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Boldt is facing three felony counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, one misdemeanor count of petty theft and an allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

The alleged attacks appeared to be random and unprovoked, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday morning, Boldt allegedly stood up from a bench on West Sixth Street, near Broadway, and pushed a passing pedestrian into the street, where the man was struck by the box truck and suffered serious injuries. The crime was captured on video.

Boldt allegedly took a bracelet that the man had dropped when he was pushed, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is also accused of punching a woman later that afternoon at a bus stop at West First and South Hill Street, and tackling a woman to the ground on Tuesday morning at West Seventh and Hill streets.

Boldt, who was arrested nearby after the third alleged attack, could face up to life in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.