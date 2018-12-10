Body Of Missing Idyllwild Man Found

The body of an Idyllwild man who had been missing for over two weeks was found about a mile from his home, coroner’s officials said Sunday.

The body of David Elliot Bradish, 80, was found on Saturday a short distance from Chipmunk Drive in a wooded area and less than a mile from his home in the 54500 block of North Circle Drive, according to a report from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

The disappearance of Bradish, who suffered from stage-two Alzheimer’s disease, triggered one of the largest search-and-rescue missions in the mountain community’s recent history, with more than 100 searchers combing the area, including volunteers and personnel from various agencies.

Bradish went missing on the afternoon of Nov. 26 and did not have a cell phone and family members said he did not drive. He had recently moved from Huntington Beach to Idyllwild and before he was found family members were concerned he may have tried to go back to his previous residence.

Bradish’s dog, Ginger, who had gone missing with him, was found on Thursday near the Fern Valley Corners area of Idyllwild, according to the Idyllwild Town Crier.

The coroner’s report did not provide the date or cause of Bradish’s death.