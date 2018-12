Get a free bagel at Panera every day until the end of the year

Panera is spreading the holiday cheer by giving away free bagels.

Customers who sign up for Panera’s rewards program, called MyPanera, can get one free bagel every day through Dec. 31.

To take advantage of the offer, sign up and the offer will automatically be loaded onto your account. Then all you must do is present you MyPanera card to the cashier.

Unfortunately, cream cheese and spreads will still cost you.

Click here for more information.