One Killed in Desert Hot Springs House Fire

One person was killed in a weekend house fire in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, the Riverside County Fire Department reported Monday.

The cause of the blaze, which broke out at 4:22 a.m. Sunday at a single-story home in the 17000 block of Angel View Road, remains under investigation, according to department spokeswoman Tawny Cabral.

County fire crews had the blaze contained just after 6 a.m., but “one civilian perished at the scene,” Cabral said in a statement released late Monday morning.

The victim’s name was withheld, pending notification of family members.

The fire department previously reported that the fire resulted in minor injuries to a firefighter, who was treated and released at the scene.