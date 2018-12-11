Coachella Man Facing 21 Felony Counts for Alleged Firearm, Drug Possession

Nearly two dozen felony weapon and drug possession charges were filed Tuesday against an ex-con arrested following an investigation into an armed robbery in Indio that led to the seizure of nearly a dozen rifles and handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and several pounds of narcotics.

Alfredo Barajas, 26, of Coachella was taken into custody Friday in Bermuda Dunes, after law enforcement searched three locations in Coachella, La Quinta and the address where Barajas was arrested.

During the investigation, officers seized nearly a dozen firearms, including three assault rifles, nearly 20 pounds of methamphetamine and black tar heroin and $35,000 in cash, according to court documents.

The operation was conducted by members of the Indio Police Department, Desert Regional SWAT, Riverside County sheriff’s Gang Task Force and the District Attorney’s Gang Impact Team.

Barajas pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges, which include possession of an assault weapon, possession of controlled substances while armed and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and is due back in court Dec. 20 for a felony settlement conference.