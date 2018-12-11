DUI, Hit-andRun Charges Filed Against Man Accused in Palm Desert Injury Crash

Felony charges of drunken driving causing injury and hit- and-run were filed Tuesday against a repeat DUI offender accused of running a red light, triggering a three-vehicle injury crash in Palm Desert.

Andre Rosales, 32, of Coachella, was heading east on Fred Waring Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday when he ran a red light at Town Center Way and crashed into two vehicles, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Ternes.

The sergeant said “major injuries were sustained as a result of the collision,” and the criminal complaint filed against Rosales lists one victim, identified only as “Jesus A.”

Court records show that Rosales has two misdemeanor DUI convictions in 2010 and 2012 in Riverside County.

Rosales, who’s being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, is slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.