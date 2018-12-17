Former Wimbledon Finalist Genie Bouchard to Play 2019 Tennis With The Stars

Rancho Mirage, CA (December 17, 2018) — Canadian Star and former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard has been confirmed for Cliff Drysdale Management’s 5th annual Tennis With The Stars presented by the BNP Paribas Open on March 5, 2019. Hosted at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, the charity event will benefit local non-profit Desert Arc and national non-profit ACEing Autism.

Currently ranked no. 87 in the world, Bouchard has been ranked as high as no. 5 in the world. The 24-year-old from Canada finished the end of the 2018 season strong by reaching the semifinals in Luxembourg as a qualifier. This will be Bouchard’s third time participating in Tennis With The Stars, previously featuring in 2016 and 2017.

“Genie is one of the most recognizable personalities in all of tennis,” said Kimberly Arena, Event Director. “We’re delighted to have her back and know that our amateur players will be thrilled at the opportunity to share the court with her.”

The 5th Annual Tennis With The Stars presented by the BNP Paribas Open features top ATP and WTA stars competing with and against amateur players, hosted at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa. Bouchard joins Frances Tiafoe as confirmed for 2019, and other star players will be announced soon.