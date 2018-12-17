Motorcyclist Killed in Cathedral City Crash With SUV

A motorcyclist was killed in Cathedral City in a collision with an SUV, Cathedral City police reported Monday.

Andrew Ramirez, 28, of Desert Hot Springs, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 5:45 p.m. Saturday outside a 7-Eleven convenience store at 67990 East Palm Canyon Drive.

According to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera, Ramirez was headed west on East Palm Canyon when he collided with an SUV exiting the 7- Eleven parking lot and merging into the road.

The SUV driver, whose name was withheld “due to the ongoing traffic investigation,” remained at the scene, Herrera said.