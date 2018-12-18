Fire Breaks Out at Palm Springs Apartment Building, Residents Evacuated

A fire Tuesday forced the evacuation of a Palm Springs apartment complex, where some residents and officers were treated for minor smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The blaze started around 11 a.m. on the third story of the complex in the 300 block of South Sunrise Way. Palm Springs police and firefighters, along with Riverside County Fire Department personnel, were sent to the scene.

Police officers and fire personnel entered the building and were able to evacuate residents, with no major injuries sustained, according to the Palm Springs Police Department, which reported that the “origin and cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.”

Sunrise Way was closed between Baristo and Ramon roads, and Baristo Road was blocked to traffic between Sunrise Way and Tiffany Circle. The road closures were expected to be in effect for several hours, according to police.