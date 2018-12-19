Body Found in Cathedral City Believed to be Suicide

Police received reports of a dead body found around 6:30am at the corner of Date Palm and Gerald Ford in Cathedral City near the Oasis RV Resort.

According to authorities, an elderly man was found at that location with a gunshot wound, believed to be self inflicted.

Around the holidays, police say this tends to be a sad but common occurrence and remind everyone to reach out those closest around you.

If you or a loved one are looking for help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.