Cathedral City Police Exchanging Gift Cards for Guns This Weekend

The Cathedral City Police Department will be offering gift cards Saturday in exchange for firearms, as part of an effort to reduce local gun violence.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, police will accept unloaded weapons at the Cathedral City Police Department, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero, in return for gift cards to local businesses.

The exchange is anonymous, with no questions asked, according to the department.

The guns should be unloaded and transported in the trunk or rear area of a vehicle. Police say there is no limit to the number of firearms a person can turn in, but the number of gift cards a person receives can be limited, regardless of the number of firearms surrendered.

Assault weapons will be exchanged for up to $250 in gift cards, shotguns and rifles for up to $150 in gift cards, handguns for up to $100 in gift cards, and inoperable firearms for up to $50 in gift cards. Ammunition will not be accepted.

The department will verify the serial numbers on the guns and determine whether or not they are stolen. Stolen guns will be returned to their owners, while all other guns will be stored at the police department and destroyed at a later time.

Anyone who wishes to turn in any firearms Saturday is asked to stay in their vehicle upon arrival and follow signage around the Civic Center, which will direct attendees to the drop-off location.