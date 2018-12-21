Police: Shooting Investigation Underway in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs Police confirm late Friday night a shooting investigation is underway after multiple reports came in concerning heavy police activity in Desert Hot Springs. NBC Palm Springs can confirm no officers are injured, but it’s unclear if anyone else is injured.

Sections of Two Bunch Palms Trail near Cholla Dr. were blocked off. Multiple police cars from several agencies were in the area. Residents reported seeing police helicopters circle the area, possibly searching for someone or something in a vacant field.

A witness says authorities are searching any out-going cars leaving the area, but we can’t confirm why.

There was also reports of a fire in the same area, but it’s unclear if that fire was related to the incident or what exactly was burning.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.