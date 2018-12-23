Nonprofit Gives the “Gift of Music” for the Holidays

A nonprofit rock and roll thrift store called Music Heals is giving kids the “gift of music” this holiday season as they peak in their sales for the year.

“It’s kind of cool because people ask how much is this item and I say you decide the price of the item,” Jason Nutter, the owner of the store, said.

Not the normal response you hear from a store during the holidays but Music Heals isn’t your average store.

“We have a lot of programs,” Nutter said. “We work with over a hundred kids a week and this place supplies the instruments.”

The profit they make from selling donated items go towards providing instruments to autistic students with a passion for music.

“Mostly records, vinyl records, vintage things, a lot of cool stuff.”

Nutter teaches as well so during the holiday break, he’s picking up shifts at the busy store to help out.

“I was like, I’m going to work the Christmas season and I’ve been here since like ten in the morning till I’d say like nine at night and people have just been having fun and buying things and donating,” he said. “Its been great.”

“It’s a really good foundation,” Norah Adams, a musician and customer said. “I think it’s really cool, I like stores like this.”

The musicians’ next performance is on February 1st at the Roadhouse in Palm Springs alongside local artists Jesika Von Rabbit, the House of Broken Promises, the Afterlashes and the Jason Nutter Band.

The store accepts donations yearlong. To donate, call 909-435-9705.