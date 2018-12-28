Family Is Still Recovering From Christmas Eve Tragedy

It seemed to be a normal Christmas Eve for the Dominguez family. They were getting ready to start the day when suddenly, flames erupted out of the boiler outside. In less than two minutes their house was engulfed in flames.

“Everything was burning,” said Javier Dominguez, as he fought to hold back the tears.

Moments of sheer terror blanketed the family as their house began burning down.

“I just grabbed my son and ran to the street. We just couldn’t do anything anymore. The windows started to explode. It seemed like the more water we would throw, the more the flames would grow.”

Eulalia Dominguez had just left her house when she got the call she will never forget.

“I said to myself, this can’t be. My house was fine when I left it, but when I got the call, I turned back and saw a thick plume of smoke in the air,” she added.

While this family lost their home, they say they are fortunate to have what the deem most important, each other.

“I thank god for the life of my kids and my wife. Thankfully, we are all okay,” Javier told NBC Palm Springs.

“We are also thankful to have gotten the car out in time before it exploded,” added his wife Eulalia.

Now, between tears, burn scars, and hugs, this family is hopefully that the new year will bring positive memories and blessings. Although the family lost everything, they are hopeful that this new year will be better than their last. If you would like to help the family, visit their gofundme page:

https://www.gofundme.com/6lzg5sw?pc=sms_sf_co2876_v1&rcid=c6728ac0990a4d65bb0773f52fe6427a