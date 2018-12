Authorities Release Name of Man Fatally Struck by Train Near Thermal

A man who was fatally struck by a train in an unincorporated area of the eastern Coachella Valley between Mecca and Thermal was identified Friday as a Coachella resident.

Cresencio Carrasco, 39, was struck at 11:11 a.m. Thursday at a crossing near Avenue 62 and Grapefruit Blvd, authorities said.

Carrasco was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials The circumstances behind his death were being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.