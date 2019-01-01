5-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting self in the face at drive-thru

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the face while in a Wendy’s restaurant drive-thru in Randleman, North Carolina police said.

Officials said the boy unbuckled himself from his booster seat and grabbed the gun from a pocket on the back of the passenger seat. They said the gun went off and hit the boy in the face while his mom was ordering.

After interviewing both parents, police discovered the gun belonged to the child’s father, who forgot he left it in the car.

The child was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health, where he’s said to be in critical condition.

Officers said the child’s mother didn’t know a gun was in the car.

Once the investigation is completed, officers will meet with the district attorney’s office to discuss charges.