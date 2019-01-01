Garden Grove Rollover Crash Leaves Mother, Daughter Dead on New Year’s Day

A 9-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Lanes were still closed more than six hours after the wreck.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to reports of an overturned vehicle in the westbound lanes of the freeway east of Valley View Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

In all, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed the 33-year-old woman to U.C. Irvine Medical Center in Orange, where she died from her injuries at 1:47 a.m, according to the coroner’s office.

The two were riding in a maroon Ford SUV. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The CHP could not confirm whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.