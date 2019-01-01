Hesperia Man Denied Alcohol at Restaurant Allegedly Returns With Rifle

A 32-year-old Hesperia man allegedly brought a rifle to a BJ’s restaurant after being denied alcohol on Saturday, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Francisco Felix was denied alcohol because he did not have a valid form of identification on the 11600 block of Amargosa Road, so Felix proceeded to go to his vehicle and return to the restaurant with an assault-style rifle concealed in a blanket, according to police.

Felix brandished the weapon at the restaurant’s manager, resulting in the two men getting into a struggle and a shot being fired, according to the VPD.

The suspect fled from the location before police arrived, and no injuries were reported due to the shooting, according to police.

Felix is a convicted felon, and deputies obtained an arrest warrant, along with a search warrant of Felix’s home, and the suspect was arrested and a rifle and ammunition were recovered, according to the Victorville Police Department.

Felix was booked for assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a loaded firearm in public, illegal possession of an assault weapon and possession of a short barrel rifle, according to the VPD.

Felix is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Jan. 2, 2019.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.