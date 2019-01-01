Youth Who Lost Leg to Walk in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Palm Desert boy whose right leg was amputated after he was struck by debris from a car wreck will walk in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena Tuesday.

Adrian Grajeda, 15, will represent LifeStream Blood Bank in the 130th parade.

Adrian will walk the entire 5.5-mile route down Colorado Boulevard, striding alongside the Donate Life float, themed “Rhythm of the Heart.” It’s one of 40 floats that will appear in the iconic event.

Adrian, now a sophomore at Palm Desert High School, was 10 years old in October 2013 when he suffered the catastrophic leg injury that nearly claimed his life.

The youth was playing soccer with friends on the athletic field of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School when a motorist lost control and plowed into a fence surrounding the location, flinging sharp-edged metal objects in the child’s direction.

His right leg was struck and split open.

Adrian was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, with amputation as the outcome. According to LifeStream representatives, blood transfusions helped save his life before and during the ordeal.

LifeStream is the principal blood donation source for medical facilities throughout the Inland Empire.

Adrian was fitted with a prosthesis and returned to playing soccer, as well as basketball and football.

Photo Courtesy of The Desert Sun.